Suspect tries to enter Tomb of the Patriarchs with knife

Border Police officers arrested an Arab suspected of trying to enter the Tomb of the Patriarchs compound in Hebron with a knife

Friday evening, Border Police officers noticed a suspect who had arrived at one of the inspection posts of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

The officers notices a few actions that raised their suspicion, among other things, he held his hand strangely tight to his body.

During the inspection, the suspect claimed that he was carrying nothing on his body, but the search revealed that he had a knife in his sleeve.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Arab resident of Hebron, was arrested for further investigation by security officials.