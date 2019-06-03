Poll: Right only has 59 seats without Liberman

Israel Hayom poll finds that Likud and the other right-wing parties would achieve only 59 seats without Yisrael Beytenu.

A poll published by the Israel Hayom newspaper, conducted by the Ma'agar Mochot Institute under the leadership of Prof. Yitzhak Katz, shows that the Likud and the other right-wing parties that pass the electoral threshold would achieve only 59 Knesset seats when Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party is not considered.

The poll gives the Likud 36 seats, Blue and White - 34 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 8, United Torah Judaism - 7, Shas - 7, the New Right - 5.

United Right wins 4 seats, the Labor party is barely at the electoral threshold with 4 seats, and Meretz wins 4 seats as well.

Ta'al-Hadash has 6 seats in this poll, and Ra’am-Balad wins 5. Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party wins just 2% of the vote and as such, does not pass the threshold.

The 21st Knesset was dissolved last week, less than a month after it was sworn in, after Liberman refused to compromise on the Draft Law to enlist haredim and did not allow Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form a government.

Netanyahu later ripped Liberman, saying the Yisrael Beytenu chairman "wanted in the clearest way to topple this government, Avigdor Liberman is part of the leftist bloc."

Liberman, for his part, accused Netanyahu of surrendering to the haredim.