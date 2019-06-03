Report: PM's wife vetoes Shaked joining Likud

TV report claims Sara Netanyahu forbade her husband to secure spot for Ayelet Shaked on Likud list. Likud: This never happened.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, forbade her husband Netanyahu from securing a spot for Ayelet Shaked on the Likud list for the 22nd Knesset, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, discussions were held at the prime minister's residence last Wednesday regarding the formation of the government and the scenario of going to elections.

Participants in the discussions said that during the discussions, Sara Netanyahu had heard the name of Ayelet Shaked, attacked the prime minister harshly and told those present that "Ayelet Shaked will not be in the Likud - period."

Sources with knowledge of the details claimed that this veto is the main obstacle to Shaked joining the ruling party, and it has been going on for years.

The Likud denied the report, saying that what was described in it never happened.

Earlier on Sunday, the Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported that Netanyahu made clear in recent talks with Likud members that he is not planning to secure Shaked on the party's Knesset list in the upcoming elections.

According to the report, Netanyahu explained to his interlocutors that such a move would also require him to shorten the training period of Shaked, even though she had not yet registered for the Likud, and also to secure her on the Likud list for the Knesset without primaries.

Shaked, meanwhile, told New Right activists on Sunday evening that she is preparing to make a final decision regarding the future of her political career and which party she will run with in the elections to the 22nd Knesset.

“I want to take a few days to think so I can decide what is best to do. There is no reason for new elections now, except that God decided to intervene,” she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu dismissed both Shaked and Naftali Bennett from his government.

The Prime Minister’s Office later said that Netanyahu would fill the vacancies by the time the dismissals go into effect on Tuesday.