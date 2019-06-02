Outgoing Justice Minister says she 'needs a few days' to make plans ahead of repeat elections, after being dismissed by Netanyahu.

Outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) hinted Sunday evening that she is preparing to make a final decision regarding the future of her political career and which party she will run with in the elections to the 22nd Knesset this September.

Speaking at an event of New Right party activists in Tel Mond in central Israel, Shaked alluded to her impending decision, saying she needed “a few days” to decide what path to take ahead of the next election.

“After the loss” in April’s election to the 21st Knesset, Shaked told party activists, “everyone did some soul-searching.”

“I want to take a few days to think so I can decide what is best to do. There is no reason for new elections now, except that God decided to intervene.”

Both Shaked and outgoing Education Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the New Right party, spoke at the event, which brought together some 50 party activists.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dismissed both Bennett and Shaked from his government.

The Prime Minister’s Office later said that Netanyahu would fill the vacancies by the time the dismissals go into effect on Tuesday.

Shaked and Bennett, who broke off from the Jewish Home last December to form the New Right, were appoint to their respective ministries while still serving in the Jewish Home.

The Jewish Home has called on Netanyahu to fill the vacancies at the Education and Justice ministries with Jewish Home chief Rafi Peretz and National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich.