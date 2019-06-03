'Iran transfers $700 million to Hezbollah annually'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening discussed the Iranian threat and the relationship of the regime in Tehran with terrorist organizations threatening Israel.

"Iran transfers $700 million to Hezbollah per annum. But it does so by various methods, including fraud. In this framework, the Iranian Foreign Ministry transfers over $100 million to terrorist organizations. The money is transferred under diplomatic cover, by seemingly innocent means, to Lebanon and from there to Hezbollah,” said Netanyahu at the official Jerusalem Day ceremony at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem.

He added, “These enormous amounts fuel the relentless aggression by Iran and its proxies in our region. Our neighbors know it; all of the Arab states know it. This is one of the things that is bringing them to a renewed closeness with us.”

Netanyahu stressed, “While we do not make light of Iran's threats, neither are we deterred by them because anyone who tries to hurt us will be hurt far worse.”

“We have proven this many times in the history of our state. We proved it just last night. We proved it in the six remarkable days that brought us back to parts of our ancient homeland," he added.