Nasrallah: US peace plan is a 'historic crime'

Hezbollah leader denounces US peace plan, says it must be confronted.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, said on Friday that the US peace plan to solve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict is a "historic crime".

"Our duty is to confront the 'Deal of the Century,'" said Nasrallah, using the name which has been given to the Trump administration’s peace plan, in a televised speech in honor of the Iranian Al-Quds Day.

"It's a void deal... a historic crime," he added.

"The goal of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is to strengthen Israel's presence and eliminate the Palestinian issue - this is a false deal and the axis of resistance will prevent it from materializing," declared Nasrallah, according to Channel 13 News.

The Hezbollah leader also addressed his own group’s capabilities and claimed, "Israel is afraid of us and keeps talking about our rocket capabilities. We will be able to take over large areas inside Israel in the next war."

“Israel, despite its military capabilities, is weaker than ever before,” continued Nasrallah, who also claimed that Israel fears missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

The economic part of the Trump administration’s peace plan is scheduled to be presented at an economic conference that will take place in Bahrain on June 25 and 26.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has already announced that it will boycott the economic conference and has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

Al-Quds Day, in honor of which Nasrallah was speaking, is an Iranian commemoration which takes place annually on the last Friday of Ramadan. During the day, Muslims hold rallies around the world which are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

