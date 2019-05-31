Report: Arab infiltrator shot dead at Jerusalem-area fence

PA claims Arab teen shot, apparently while trying to breach Jerusalem-area security fence and illegally enter city.

Arabs jump over fence outside of Bethlehem en route to Jerusalem (archive)

A Palestinian Arab teenager was shot dead by Israeli security forces just outside of Jerusalem Friday morning, the Palestinian Authority health department said.

In a statement the PA health ministry said Abdullah Ghaith, 16, "died after he was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers close to Bethlehem and his heart and lungs were penetrated."

Palestinian media suggested he was shot while attempting to breach an Israeli fence to infiltrate into Jerusalem. Arab outlets claimed the teen wanted to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But there was no independent confirmation of the circumstances of his death and the Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier on Friday, a 19-year-old Arab terrorist from the Palestinian Authority stabbed two Israelis in the Old City of Jerusalem, leaving one in critical condition, the other in moderate condition.

Israeli police shot and killed the terrorist.