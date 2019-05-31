Stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

One person seriously wounded in stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. Terrorist neutralized.

A man was very seriously wounded in a stabbing attack on Friday morning in an area in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem.

The man was stabbed in his upper body and Magen David Adom paramedics are making efforts to save his life.

A short time later, reports were received about an 18-year-old who was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack in the vicinity of the Hurva Synagogue.

An initial investigation into the attack revealed that a terrorist arrived at the Damascus Gate, stabbed a man, and then stabbed another man in the Old City.

The attacker was neutralized by police forces.

Magen David Adom reported that at 6:31 a.m., a report was received of two men who were stabbed, one near Damscus Gate and the other near the Hurva Synagogue in the Old City of Jerusalem.”

“Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated a man in his 50s in a very serious condition (from the Damascus Gate) to the Shaare Zedek Hospital and treated a lightly wounded victim at the Hurva Synagogue."