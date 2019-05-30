Head of Likud negotiating team slams Liberman for failure to form government. 'It was clear he was not interested in entering government.'

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin, who headed the Likud coalition negotiating team, slammed the Yisrael Beytenu party and its leader, MK Avigdor Liberman, on Thursday in the wake of the passage of the Knesset dissolution bill.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Levin said, "Unfortunately, it was clear to me that Liberman was not interested in entering the government. You could see it from the setting of that unrealistic ultimatum about the Draft Law. There is no law that enters second and third reading as it was in the first reading."

"We promised to make every effort to establish a right-wing government, and we wanted to carry out many reforms in the judicial system that could not have been carried out with another group," Levin said. “The demands were crazy. This method of small parties is a tragic method.”

Levin explained that the blame lies entirely on Liberman for the failure to form a ruling coalition. "The other partners agreed to make big compromises, Yisrael Beytenu wanted to get three ministers and five ministries. There were requests to turn the absorption ministry into a small foreign ministry with 15 emissaries all over the world. The demands were absurd.”

"The small parties are seriously damaging stability. Liberman managed to topple two right-wing governments within a few months," he added. That is defrauding the public.”

Yisrael Beytenu said in response to Minister Levin's remarks: "Minister Levin must enter the Guinness Book of Records as the ultimate liar of the negotiations."