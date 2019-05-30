Lapid: Myth that Netanyahu gets whatever he wants collapsed

Yair Lapid accuses PM of dragging country to another election to save himself from prison. 'Make him pay - on Sept. 17 vote Blue and White.'

Yair Lapid commented on Facebook late Wednesday night in the wake of the dissolution of the Knesset.



“The myth that Netanyahu can get whatever he wants collapsed tonight. Netanyahu capitulated, he was extorted and in the end he failed.



He failed to form a government and dragged the country into another (unnecessary) election campaign which will cost us billions. These elections have only one aim and that is to save him from prison.



There is one way to make him pay for his actions - on the 17th of September vote Blue and White.”

The 21st Knesset was dissolved late Wednesday, less than a month after it was sworn in. The Knesset approved the Knesset Dispersion Law on Wednesday evening by a majority of 74 to 45.

The elections for the 22nd Knesset will take place on September 17, just six months after the last elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the approval of the law to dissolve the 21st Knesset.

"The Israeli public made a clear and unequivocal decision: That I would be prime minister and that the Likud would lead a right-wing government. The public chose me to lead the State of Israel. The various parties that ran for Knesset, many of them said they would support me. 60 out of the 65 mandates granted to the right did what they undertook upon themselves to do. One party did the exact opposite. Avigdor Liberman misled his voters. From the get go, he had no intention of joining the government," said Netanyahu.

"In eight months Avigdor Liberman is dragging the country twice to elections because of personal whims and an attempt to get a few more seats. Simply unbelievable. Avigdor Liberman is now part of the left, he is the heart of the left,” Netanyahu continued, blasting the Yisrael Beytenu chairman.