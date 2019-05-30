The chairman of the Degel Hatorah party, MK Moshe Gafni, on Wednesday night attacked Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman following the vote to dissolve the 21st Knesset.

"We conducted ourselves during the negotiations in accordance with the instructions of the great rabbis of Israel, we tried in every way possible to prevent unnecessary elections. Since they were forced on us, we are prepared for new elections, our public has proven and will again prove its loyalty and obedience to the great rabbis of Israel," Gafni said.

"We’ve cooperated with Liberman many times. He has a problem and the public needs to know this - he hates Prime Minister Netanyahu. Period. And he used our public with all sorts of stories about the Draft Law,” he continued.

"I know the Israeli mentality well, Avigdor Liberman will not pass the threshold. The public will not forgive him," added Gafni.