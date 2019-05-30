'We went above and beyond, I don't understand Liberman'

United Right chairman says decision to go for new elections was reached with a heavy heart.

The chairman of the United Right party, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, explained on Wednesday night why his faction supported early elections and the dissolving of the 21st Knesset.

"With a very heavy heart, after many attempts at mediation and compromise between all the parties, both the haredim and Liberman, we decided that we are going ahead with the elections out of national responsibility, to preserve the bloc,” he said.

"Now that this decision was made, we want it to happen as quickly as possible, both for the benefit of Israeli society as well as due to the fact that it is time for a government to be formed after many months. Our national responsibility says that this is what we have to do."

Asked why Liberman refused to join a right-wing government, Peretz replied, "I cannot understand what motivates Liberman. This really hurts me. I was very much involved in the talks and I made suggestions, we went above and beyond, we tried very hard to find an agreement, unfortunately we did not succeed."