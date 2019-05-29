Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone

Fishing zone in Gaza reduced to a range of up to 10 nautical miles until further notice.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, announced on Wednesday morning that the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip would be reduced to a range of up to 10 nautical miles until further notice.

The decision was made following the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The announcement came just three days after Israel extended the fishing zone to a range of 15 nautical miles.

In that announcement, Abu Rukun stressed that “the implementation of the move is conditional on the fishermen in Gaza honoring the agreements.”

On Tuesday, several fires broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza envelope as a result of incendiary balloons fired from the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 News last week published the details of the understandings between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt and the United Nations after the last round of fighting in the south.

According to the report, Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and end to border hostilities, preserving a security zone 300 meters from the fence, cessation of night clashes, and cessation of flotillas to the coastal area.

For its part, Israel is prepared to expand the fishing zone to 15 miles, promote a UN-initiated deal, transfer medicines and humanitarian aid, and open negotiations on electricity, crossings, health, and finances.