News 12 Defense and Security commentator Roni Daniel reports that two weeks after the end of the last round of fighting with Hamas, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a temporary cease-fire for six months, mediated by Egypt and with the help of a UN representative.

The mutual understandings agreed upon states the Hamas Islamic Movement agrees to a cease-fire and end to border hostilities, preserving a security zone 300 meters from the fence, cessation of night clashes, and cessation of flotillas to the coastal area.

For its part, Israel is prepared to expand the fishing zone to 15 miles, promote a UN-initiated deal, transfer medicines and humanitarian aid, and open negotiations on electricity, crossings, health, and finances.

All this is supposed to take place for a period of six months. If the parties succeed in keeping the rules - Hamas demands rapid implementation - then they will enter the more problematic next stage - returning the IDF fighters who fell in Gaza whose bodies are held there, and the two citizens who are still being held there. The Egyptians were a significant factor in the agreement, and it is yet to be seen what will happen next year on the assumption that the parties will meet the conditions in return for quiet.