Kushner meets Moroccan king

US President's son-in-law and senior adviser meets Morocco's King Mohammed VI during trip to promote Mideast peace plan.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner met Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Tuesday in Rabat as part of his Middle East trip in which he will discuss the US peace plan for the region, AFP reports.

The White House announced the trip earlier on Tuesday, saying it will also include stops in Amman and Jerusalem.

Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump's special representative for international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the special US representative for Iran.

The meeting in Rabat focused on developments in the Middle East and North Africa as well as strengthening the partnership between Morocco and the US, a palace spokesman told AFP.

Greenblatt tweeted that he and Kushner shared a post-Ramadan fast iftar dinner with Morocco's king, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

“Honored to share an Iftar this evening with His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, FM Nasser Bourita & Jared Kushner. Thank you to His Majesty for a special evening and for sharing your wisdom. Morocco is an important friend & ally of the United States,” wrote Greenblatt.

The US administration is expected to unveil the economic component of its Middle East peace plan at a conference to be held next month in Bahrain.

Co-hosts US and Bahrain have billed it as "a pivotal opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement."

The Palestinian Authority (PA), however, immediately announced that it would boycott the economic conference, with its “information minister” Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

PA officials have been boycotting the US administration since President Donald Trump broke with decades of consensus and recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December of 2017.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.