Likud declares open season on Liberman

PM holds consultations with ministers, MKs in Likud; after ordering them not to attack Yisrael Beytenu Chairman, changes mind.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed Likud ministers and Knesset members on Monday to launch an attack against Yisrael Beyteinu Cairman MK Avigdor Liberman on his decision to oppose establishment of a right-wing government.

"I've now informed the Likud ministers and Knesset members: After evaluating a new situation - open season on Liberman," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister sat in a series of consultations with Likud ministers and Knesset Members, after which he asked ministers and Knesset Members not to attack Liberman until further notice.

"Efforts are still underway, and we still hope Liberman will back down, accept the solution that keeps the haredim mobilized, and prevent the overthrow of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said. Less than an hour later, he changed his mind and ordered Likud members to openly accuse Liberman of thwarting the establishment of a right-wing government.

The Prime Minister had delivered a speech in the Knesset to address the crisis that is preventing a coalition being established.

"A month-and-a-half ago, the people said their word: They want a right-wing government to be established. In recent days I have been making tremendous efforts to uphold the will of the people, to establish a right-wing government and to prevent expensive and wasteful elections. There's no reason to do so when the solution lies in front of us," Netanyahu said.

He clarified, "I brought this solution that mobilizes the haredim exactly according to the demands and figures of the IDF and under the terms of the law, including the sanctions. There's everything there. The debate is semantic and cosmetic. Of course, when they don't want a right-wing government to be formed, they inflate it. Because of cosmetics you don't go to elections."

Netanyahu turned directly to the Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman and said, "There are excellent solutions and if there's good will and willingness, it's possible to solve everything within two minutes. Unfortunately, until this moment including this evening, I haven't succeeded in convincing Avigdor Liberman to avoid elections.

"Anyone who looks at reality understands that we have to show responsibility and establish a government immediately, and everyone understands this, including my good friend, US President Donald Trump. He said he hoped things would work out with the establishment of the government and that he and I could continue to strengthen the alliance between America and Israel and make it even stronger than ever. He stressed, 'We have a lot more to do'," Netanyahu said.

He concluded, "There's another 48 hours, and we can do many things in 48 hours to establish a new Rightist government for the people of Israel. I hope people will come to their senses and do the right thing."