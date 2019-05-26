Likud on leftist demonstration: What a joke!

The Likud responded to the leftist demonstration that was held on Saturday night in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's intention to pass the Immunity Law.

"Terrorist supporter Ayman Odeh speaks with the blessing of Lapid and Gantz, and the released prisoner Ehud Olmert demonstrates 'against corruption.' What a joke!” said the Likud.

MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) said, "The demonstration in Tel Aviv is a demonstration against democracy. The participants belong to a group that cannot accept the results of the elections and gives a platform to the extreme left.”

“The coalition of opponents of democracy and the left, from Ayman Odeh to Gantz, seeks to delegitimize the elected officials and the foundations of the democratic regime in Israel. It will not help them! We are here and we will stay here for the benefit of the entire Jewish people and the majority that elected the right-wing and the Likud,” he added.

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) responded to the demonstration and said, " Blue and White talks about a beginning, about movement in its infancy. But it's the same Yair Lapid, it’s the same Yesh Atid. These are the same people and the same hatred."

Hadash-Ta’al chairman Ayman Odeh said at Saturday night’s demonstration, "I am here today because I believe in a Jewish-Arab partnership. I believe that this is the only way to hope and change in Israel. I was told that the fact that I am standing here is an achievement. I think it's an achievement but I'm not content with it. I want to be a real part of a change in the country."

MK Moshe Ya'alon (Blue and White) called on members of his former party, the Likud, to oppose Netanyahu’s legislative initiatives. "Where are you, members of the coalition? How do you look at yourselves in the mirror? The State of Israel is strong and can defend itself against external enemies, we have a strong army, the IDF knows how to defend against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and ISIS, but the IDF does not know how to protect us from corruption and division.”