'Netanyahu, we won't let you destroy the Supreme Court'

Gantz to Netanyahu: We won't allow you to destroy the Supreme Court.

Thousands of people protested at the Tel Aviv Museum square on Saturday night against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's intention to pass the Immunity Law.

The protest is entitled "Defensive Shield for Democracy - Stop the Immunity Law."

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said, "Israel can't be turned into a private estate of a royal or sultanic family. We won't allow you to silence the media, to harm cultural and academic institutions, to bring down the police, intimidate the Attorney General and destroy the Supreme Court."

"Netanyahu - during the election campaign you spoke about Israel's security," Gantz continued. "Today you're mainly occupying yourself with your security, and above all with your personal choices. For years, you prided yourself on blocking the Override Clause. These days, by your very acts, you're essentially ripping your commitments to shreds," Gantz concluded.

Hadash-Ta'al chairman MK Ayman Odeh announced earlier Saturday that he would take part in the demonstration. "I'll speak tonight at the demonstration," Odeh said. "The struggle against Netanyahu's attempts to destroy the democratic space is a common struggle for all democratic forces."

"There will be no alternative to a corrupt and destructive government without the broad cooperation of all citizens: Jews and Arabs. This is the only way we can replace the government and provide an alternative to its destructive policies," Odeh concluded.