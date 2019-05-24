Nikki Haley receives the Simon Wiesenthal Center's highest honor

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) granted its highest honor to former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday in Chicago. The Center selected Haley to receive the Humanitarian Laureate Award for "her courage and compassion in protecting global human rights and the state of Israel."

Haley received the award at the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) Midwest Region’s 2019 Spirit of Courage Benefit dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. "Nikki Haley personifies the legacy of Simon Wiesenthal, who reminded the world that freedom is not a gift from heaven, rather, it is something that we must fight for each and every day," Rabbi Marvin Hier, SWC Founder and Dean said.

"There is true evil in the world and we must come together to fight for human rights around the world," Haley said upon receiving the award. Haley also shared with the audience about her experience being an "other" in American society, growing up in an immigrant family from India. She said that her experience being different strengthened her and led to her taking true pride in being an American.

Haley later shared her award on her Twitter account, saying, "A great night. Thank you."

Haley unexpectedly resigned from her position as US Ambassador to the UN in 2018. She was a strong supporter of Israel during her term as ambassador and outspoken critic of the UN's corruption and vilification of Israel.