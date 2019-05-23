Israeli journalists assaulted at scene of crane accident

Film crew from Israel's national broadcaster attacked by construction worker while filming site of crane collapse that killed four.

Members of a film crew working for Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan, were attacked by a construction worker while taking footage at the scene of a recent crane disaster which killed four people.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at a construction site in the Israeli city of Yavneh, where four people were killed when a crane working on the site collapsed on Sunday.

After an additional accident Thursday left one worker injured, Kan dispatched a reporter and cameraman to investigate.

While filming at a construction site adjacent to the scene of the collapse, reporter Yuval Agassi and a cameraman were confronted by a worker from the construction site who demanded that they leave.

The worker attempted to prevent them from filming, even after they explained the purpose of their visit. The worker then attacked the two, prompting them to call police, who opened an investigation into the incident.