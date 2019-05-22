Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone

Israel reduces fishing zone in Gaza to a range of up to 10 nautical miles due to repeated incendiary balloon attacks.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced on Wednesday evening that it had been decided to reduce the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip to a range of up to 10 nautical miles until further notice.

According to the announcement, the decision was made following the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israeli territory.

During the day, security forces and firefighting services in the Gaza envelope dealt with 11 fires that broke out as a result of incendiary balloons.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just one day after Israel decided to expand the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip in order "to prevent a deterioration in the humanitarian situation.”

A statement issued by Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said that the fishing area would now be 15 nautical miles. He stressed, as he had done previously, that the implementation of the step was conditional on "the fishermen in Gaza honoring the agreements."

Earlier this week, Channel 12 News published the details of the understandings between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt and the United Nations after the last round of fighting in the south.

According to the report, Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and end to border hostilities, preserving a security zone 300 meters from the fence, cessation of night clashes, and cessation of flotillas to the coastal area.

For its part, Israel is prepared to expand the fishing zone to 15 miles, promote a UN-initiated deal, transfer medicines and humanitarian aid, and open negotiations on electricity, crossings, health, and finances.