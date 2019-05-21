Hamas: There's no six-month ceasefire agreement

A source in Hamas has told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that, contrary to reports, there is no understanding between Israel and Hamas on a six-month truce.

On Monday night, Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Bahroum clarified that "what was agreed by Egyptian, Qatari and international mediation" between Gaza terror groups and Israel is "a temporary ceasefire as long as the occupation implements all understandings."

Israel does not occupy Gaza, which has been almost solely by Hamas since 2007.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office also released a statement, saying: "There are no new understandings with Hamas."

Under the agreement, Hamas would end border hostilities, preserving a security zone 300 meters from the fence, cessation of night clashes, and cessation of flotillas to the coastal area.

For its part, Israel is prepared to expand the fishing zone to 15 miles, promote a UN-initiated deal, transfer medicines and humanitarian aid, and open negotiations on electricity, crossings, health, and finances.

Historically, ceasefire agreements with Hamas have always ended with Hamas violating the ceasefire.