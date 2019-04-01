Mahmoud Abbas will continue to pay terrorists' salaries

PA Chairman Abbas will pay employees 50% of salaries in order to continue paying terrorists full salaries, report says.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Monday afternoon reiterated PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' promise to continue paying salaries to terrorists and their families, even after Israel deducts the salaries from the money transferred to the PA.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the deductions will affect PA employees, who will receive only 50% of their current salaries.

On Sunday night, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) signed an order to deduct 42 million NIS ($11,578,350) from the taxes transferred each month to the Palestinian Authority.

The deduction is in accordance with a law passed last summer, and will affect all payments made during 2019.

Under the law, the Israeli government will withhold tax funds to the PA until the PA ceases payments to terrorists and their families.

