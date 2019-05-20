Report: Israel won't join US-Iran war unless attacked

New report says Israeli, US, officials held meeting to discuss tensions with Iran.

Israel will not join a war against Iran unless attacked by Iran or its regional proxies, Israel Hayom reported.

The site quoted an Independent Arabia report noting that Israeli security officials met with their US counterparts to discuss the recent tensions between the US and Iran and to share sensitive intelligence, including on Iran's nuclear weapons program.

At the meeting, the Israelis emphasized that their country would only join an Iran-US war if they were attacked by either Iran or its proxies.

Both the US and Iran have claimed that they are not interested in war, but tensions still run high.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said, "I don’t want to fight. But you do have situations like Iran, you can’t let them have nuclear weapons -- you just can’t let that happen."