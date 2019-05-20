IRGC commander: We're not looking for war

Major-General Hossein Salami says Iran is not looking for war, but it is fully prepared to defend itself.

Major-General Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Sunday that Iran is not looking for war, but it is fully prepared to defend itself.

“The enemies of Iran don't hunt for a war, either. But there is a difference between them and us: they are afraid of war; their limit is where their life is in danger, which makes them easy to be defeated,” he claimed, according to the IRNA news agency.

Salami further said that the enemy has a powerful façade, but it is actually eroding away, which is the path of all the satanic powers.

They are tired and disappointed, and God willing they will soon fall, he added.

“An enemy like the US will never be out of focus, and as long as such an enemy with such an oppressive behavior intends to introduce itself as a global power, it is natural that we will counter it,” said Salami.

The comments come amid increased tensions between the US and Iran, after the US military last week deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Middle East. US officials said the move was made to counter “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces in the region.

Even after the deployment of the aircraft and carrier and bombers to the Middle East, US President Donald Trump urged the Iranian regime to agree to talks with the US aimed at ending its nuclear program

Last week it was reported that after Trump publicly appealed to Iran to call him amid heightened tensions with Tehran, the White House contacted the Swiss to share the phone number.

Iran, however, rejected the overture, with Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying, “The solution does not lie in the mediations or the phone call and the US has our phone numbers too.”

On Friday, a US official said the United States is "sitting by the phone" but has heard no message yet from Iran that it is willing to accept Trump's overtures for direct talks.

"We think they should de-escalate and come to negotiations," the official, who declined to be identified, said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Trump again warned Iran not to threaten his country, tweeting, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”