NY Dem slams 'unacceptable' harassment of Brooklyn Jewish teens

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind expressed outrage after two Jewish children were harassed in an anti-Semitic incident in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

"It’s happened. Again. Jews harassed for the horrible crime of being Jewish on the streets of New York City. This time it was two Hasidic thirteen-year olds in Boro Park, near the post office (at 12 avenue and 51 street)," the former Democratic Assemblyman stated,

"They were walking home from the Skolener and Bobover Rebbes’ Tisch early Saturday morning at 1:30am when they were harassed by 4 men in a vehicle (with TLC plates) who yelled “Allah Akbar” sending the two boys away in terror. The car sped up after them, when one of them yelled “Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler!” The two teens were terrified, and one of the boy’s parents reached out to me right after Shabbos to let me know what happened; I immediately mobilized and accompanied them to the local police (66th) precinct where they have filed a report. The case is being referred to the NYPD’s Bias Unit as the use of a vehicle constituted a physical threat.

He warned that anti-Semitism in New York City would soon reach a tipping point. "To say this is horrifying, or that it’s unacceptable is meaningless in the face of events that seem to be totally out of control. There aren’t enough words to continuously express shock, outrage, and discontent with the unfolding situation of anti-Semitism in America, and particularly in New York City. The “wake up” period won’t last forever, and soon enough we just may find ourselves well beyond the point of no return if we do not take immediate and serious action against antisemitic violence and harassment anywhere and everywhere it manifests."



"Will any leader stand up to the task? All indications are they’re out to lunch."

Brooklyn has seen a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents and attacks in recent months. Last week a teenager turned himself in after punching a Hasidic man in the back of the head.

The NYPD reported earlier this month that of the 145 hate crimes reported in January through April 2019, 82 incidents – nearly 57 percent – were anti-Jewish. Three precincts with large Hasidic populations, all in Brooklyn and including Williamsburg, reported the most anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2018.