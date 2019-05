Teenager caught on security camera punching Jewish man in the head in Williamsburg turns himself in to police.

A teenager has turned himself in for punching an identifiably Jewish man in the head in Brooklyn.

It was one of two attacks on haredi men in the largely haredi Williamsburg neighborhood in less than two weeks.

Police are withholding the 16-year-old’s name because he is a minor. He turned himself in on Wednesday and was charged with hate crimes assault and aggravated harassment, the New York Post reported.

A surveillance camera caught the incident.