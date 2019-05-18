Netanyahu wishes Kobi Marimi success before Eurovision final

'Millions are watching you now and you know that the entire country is supporting you,' Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to Kobi Marimi by phone in anticipation of his appearance at the Eurovision final on Saturday night.

"Millions are watching you now and you know that the entire country is supporting you," Netanyahu said. "It's important that you believe in yourself, Kobi. Do the best you can. That's what you expect from yourself, and that's what we expect from you. We're all supporting and embracing you. I'll be watching you also. Much success to you and our country."

Marimi thanked Netanyahu and said that he expects to honorably represent Israel at the performance.

The order of the songs at the final are: 1. Malta. 2. Albania. 3. Czech Republic. 4. Germany. 5. Russia. 6. Denmark. 7. San Marino. 8. Northern Macedonia. 9. Sweden. 10. Slovenia. 11. Cyprus. 12. The Netherlands. 13. Greece. 14. Israel. 15. Norway. 16. Great Britain. 17. Iceland. 18. Estonia. 19. Belarus. 20. Azerbaijan. 21. France. 22. Italy. 23. Serbia. 24. Switzerland. 25. Australia. 26. Spain.