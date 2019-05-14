US Embassy in Israel issues security alert

US Embassy in Israel issues alert to American citizens in Israel ahead of anniversary of the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem.

The US Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a security alert to American citizens in Israel ahead of the anniversary of the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem, which is on Tuesday, May 14.

“Terrorist groups may choose the anniversary, which coincides with the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv (May 14-18), or Nakba Day (May 15), to conduct violent protests or an attack,” the advisory said.

“Security incidents can occur well beyond Gaza and its periphery and at any time, as demonstrated by the May 3-5 rocket attacks in southern Israel, including Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Be’er Sheva, and the March 14 and March 25 rocket attacks in Central Israel,” it added.

The alert encouraged US citizens in Israel “to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. In the event of mortar and/or rocket fire, a Red Alert siren may be activated. Treat all such alerts as real; follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. U.S. government personnel and their family members may be restricted from traveling to areas affected by rocket activity, sirens, and/or the opening of bomb shelters.”

Nakba Day, meaning the day of the catastrophe, is marked by Arabs on the date on which the State of Israel was founded in 1948, and is often used for violent protests.

On Sunday, the national and Islamic forces in the Ramallah area, the supreme coordination framework of the Palestinian Arab organizations, called on the Palestinian public to participate in mass events marking Nakba Day.

The main event marking Nakba Day will begin on Wednesday in front of the grave of Yasser Arafat in Ramallah and from there the participants will march towards the center of Ramallah carrying signs against the so-called “Deal of the Century” (the US peace initiative) and in favor of adherence to the Palestinian basic principles, first and foremost the “right of return”.