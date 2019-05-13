Arabs preparing for Nakba Day

Palestinians declare Nakba Day as day of resistance to Trump plan and to strengthening commitment to the right of return.

The national and Islamic forces in the Ramallah area, the supreme coordination framework of the Palestinian Arab organizations, on Sunday called on the Palestinian public to participate in mass events marking the 71st anniversary of the “Nakba”, or the “catastrophe”, which is how the Arabs view the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

The main event marking Nakba Day will begin on Wednesday in front of the grave of Yasser Arafat in Ramallah and from there the participants will march towards the center of Ramallah carrying signs against the so-called “Deal of the Century” (the US peace initiative) and in favor of adherence to the Palestinian basic principles, first and foremost the “right of return”.

In addition, the national and Islamic forces called on the Palestinian public to boycott the "occupation" products throughout the year.

The statement said that this Friday would be a day of escalation at the points of friction and a day of arrival in Jerusalem for prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The national and Islamic forces urged the PLO to renounce all agreements signed with Israel and to stop the security coordination.