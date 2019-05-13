120 Years of Zionism Exhibition flies to Florida

In honor of the 71st Independence Day, the Jewish National Fund (JNF) brought the Jewish community in Florida the 120 Years of Zionism exhibition straight from Ben-Gurion Airport.

In cooperation with the World Zionist Organization and the Consulate in Miami, the exhibition was designed to connect visitors to Israel and Zionism.

The JNF says the exhibition will accompany Zionist studies and JNF activities throughout the next school year in Florida.

"Every time I come to Israel to visit and work, I'm excited each time to see the achievements of 120 years of Zionism at the gate of entry and exit of Israel," said Jewish National Fund in Florida representative and educational emissary Zohar Vloski. "The idea to bring, connect, and make this amazing exhibition accessible to the community in Florida is yet another exciting way to connect to Israel, directly."

KKL Youth learn from exhibition

Vloski says he discussed the matter with Israeli consul in Florida Lior Hayat, Deputy Consul Guy Giladi, and World Zionist Organization in the United States representative Dr. Esther Sarok. "The launch of Independence Day events in Florida is just the beginning. The plan is to integrate the exhibition in the next school year in Florida - to mark the achievements of Zionism and the State of Israel throughout the year.

"The exhibition actually realizes the bridge and connection between Israel and the Diaspora that the Jewish National Fund (JNF) has always designated as a central goal," says Vloski.