Israel to reopen crossings to Gaza

Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings to Gaza will open after being shut down following rocket fire.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rokon, announced on Saturday night that the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings to Gaza will open on Sunday according to the regular hours of operation.

The Erez crossing is designated for passage of people and the Kerem Shalom crossing is intended for the transfer of goods. The crossings were closed because of the rocket fire by Islamic Jihad and Hamas into Israeli territory.

During last week’s round of escalation, Gaza terrorists fired some 700 rockets at southern Israel between Saturday morning and early Monday morning. Four Israelis were killed in the last round of confrontation.

A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar went into effect on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday that that Palestinian Arab sources estimate that the latest instalment of Qatari money, about $30 million, will arrive in Gaza this week through the Gulf state's envoy.

These moves follow the opening of the fishing zone in Gaza to 12 miles and are being carried out in order to maintain the ceasefire. However, the Islamic Jihad threatened this week that if Israel does not meet its obligations, the fire on the border will be renewed.