Rioter killed along Gaza-Israel border

A 24-year-old Palestinian Arab was killed by Israeli fire in new clashes on the Gaza border on Friday, the Hamas-run “health ministry” said, according to AFP.

About 6,000 Gazans demonstrated on Friday at three locations along the Gaza border, as part of the weekly “March of the Return” protests.

The rioters threw dozens of explosive devices toward IDF soldiers, according to Israeli media. The protests were the first since last weekend’s escalation, in which Gaza terrorists fired some 700 rockets at southern Israel between Saturday morning and early Monday morning.

Four Israelis were killed in the last round of confrontation, before a ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar went into effect on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m.

Last week’s escalation began after Palestinian Arab terrorists opened fire at Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border last Friday, wounding an officer and a soldier.

In response to the shooting, IDF aircraft attacked a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, killing two Hamas terrorists.

