Hezbollah blasts 'tyrannical' US

Parliamentary bloc of Hezbollah blasts the United States over new sanctions it imposed on Iran.

The parliamentary bloc of the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Thursday blasted the United States over new sanctions it imposed on Iran, describing them as “unjustified”, reports The Associated Press.

The bloc said in a statement that the American moves against Iran show the US administration’s “tyrannical and dictatorial trend.”

It added that America’s unilateral sanctions do no respect international laws and Washington “behaves in accordance with the law of the jungle” while stressing that Iran has the power to defend itself.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iran’s iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors. The move was in response to Iran’s decision to reduce some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran and is its Lebanese proxy, is a major political power in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and its allies gained more than half the seats of the 128-member Lebanese parliament in the election which took place in May of 2018.

In the newly formed Lebanese cabinet, which was announced earlier this year, Hezbollah has named a health minister and two other posts. US officials have called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s new government to ensure the group does not receive support from public resources.