South Korea: North Korea fired unidentified projectile

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

The report comes less than a week after its leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of multiple rockets and missiles.

The projectile was fired from North Korea's northwest toward the east, the South's JCS said in a statement.

Last week North Korea launched a number of rockets and at least one short range missile from its east coast into the ocean.

In April, North Korean state media reported that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, had supervised the test-firing of a new tactical weapon with a "powerful warhead," hailing what it called a contribution of "very weighty significance" to its arsenal.

However, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said afterward that the North Korean weapons test announced was not of a ballistic missile.