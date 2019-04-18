North Korean leader oversees test of 'tactical guided weapon'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a new type of tactical guided weapon, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KCNA did not describe exactly what the weapon is, but “tactical” implies a short-range weapon, as opposed to the long-range ballistic missiles that have been seen as a threat to the United States.

Nevertheless, the missile has a “peculiar mode of guiding flight” and “a powerful warhead,” KCNA said.

This is the first public weapons test since the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended with no agreement in February.

US President Donald Trump abruptly ended the summit with Kim in the capital of Vietnam, explaining that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

He said at the time that Kim had asked for total removal of sanctions before denuclearization, something to which the US could not agree.

“Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn’t do that ... we had to walk away from it."

US-North Korean engagement has appeared to be in limbo since that summit. A senior official in Washington said last month that the US still believes the "fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea is possible by the end of Trump's first term.

Despite the breakdown of the summit, North Korean media later indicated that Kim and Trump had decided to continue productive talks to resolve problems discussed at their Hanoi summit.

On Saturday, Trump said his relations with Kim remain “very good” and opened the door for a third summit.

Those comments came after Kim said his country needs to deliver a “serious blow” to those imposing sanctions by ensuring its economy is more self-reliant.