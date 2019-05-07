Galant: Sa'ar's criticism is misplaced

Likud Minister Yoav Galant on Monday criticized MK Gideon Sa'ar, also a member of the Likud party, after Sa’ar said that the ceasefire with Hamas was premature, and that the Israeli offensive in Gaza ended without significant achievements.

"Gideon Sa’ar’s remarks are inappropriate. I am opposed to the criticism of the Prime Minister and the cabinet," Galant said, adding that "the Prime Minister is acting with discretion and responsibility. His first concern is the security of the State of Israel."

Galant added that he backs the ceasefire, saying, "As someone who was member of the cabinet, knows the overall picture and all the considerations, naturally not everything can be detailed – but this is the right move.”

"The battle is not over, and it requires patience and deliberation. We are preparing for the next phase. A long and significant battle against Hamas is inevitable. We will determine the timing and the conditions,” continued Galant.

"I respect and value Gideon Sa'ar, but there is no place for such statements at this time. When it comes to Israel’s security, nothing but security is sacred. Our priority is security and then comes all the rest."

Galant also criticized Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz’s comments on the ceasefire, saying, "I think that Benny Gantz's statements are out of place. They do not add strength to Israel, like the name of his party. It’s inappropriate politics.”

Sa’ar earlier on Monday attacked the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, saying Israel failed to achieve any of its goals with the agreement, adding that the battle with the Gaza based terror group was not won, but merely delayed.

“The ceasefire, in the circumstances it was reached under, has no gains for Israel,” said Sa’ar.

“The time between each round of violent attacks against Israel and its citizens is shrinking, and terror organizations in Gaza are strengthening. The fighting hasn’t been ended, just pushed off,” he added.

After nearly two days of fighting, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Gaza-based terror group Hamas went into effect at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The fighting began Saturday, with a massive barrage of rockets launched from Gaza at southern Israel. Some 700 rockets were fired at Israeli territory before the ceasefire went into effect.

Four people have been confirmed killed in the attacks, with dozens more injured.