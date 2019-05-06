'This ceasefire achieved nothing for Israel'

Likud MK rips ceasefire agreement with Hamas, says battle with Gaza has only been delayed.

Likud MK Gideon Saar attacked the ceasefire agreement with Hamas Monday morning, saying Israel failed to achieve any of its goals with the agreement, adding that the battle with the Gaza based terror group was not won, but merely delayed.

“The ceasefire, in the circumstances it was reached under, has no gains for Israel,” said Saar.

“The time between each round of violent attacks against Israel and its citizens is shrinking, and terror organizations in Gaza are strengthening. The fighting hasn’t been ended, just pushed off.”

Opposition lawmakers also criticized the ceasefire deal, with Blue and White party chairman MK Benny Gantz saying that “after nearly 700 rockets fired into Israeli territory, with four people killed and many injured – all of them as a result of the loss of deterrence – this [round] has ended with yet another surrender to Hamas and the terrorist organizations.”

“All the government has done, yet again, is leave the next battle at our doorstep.”

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of leading Israel’s “total surrender” to Hamas.

“Netanyahu used the residents of the south as a bullet-proof vest on his way to the complete surrender to Hamas. Netanyahu won’t solve the problem in Gaza. He doesn’t have the operational and political courage to do that. At the very least, he owes the people of Israel an explanation regarding the situation, but even that he doesn’t have the courage to do.”

After nearly two days of fighting, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Gaza-based terror group Hamas went into effect at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The fighting began Saturday, with a massive barrage of rockets launched from Gaza at southern Israel. Some 700 rockets were fired at Israeli territory before the ceasefire went into effect.

Four people have been confirmed killed in the attacks, with dozens more injured.

Twenty-three Gazans were reported killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes, including nine people identified as terrorists from either Hamas or the Islamic Jihad organizations.