Israel's population tops 9 million

6.7 million Jews live in Israel on eve of 71st Independence Day, alongside 1.9 million Arabs. Israeli population to top 15 million by 2048.

Israeli flags at the Western Wall in Jerusalem
Israel’s population topped 9 million on the eve of the 71st anniversary of its declaration of independence, the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

A total of 9.021 million citizens and legal permanent residents are living in Israel, including 6.697 million Jews, who today make up 74.2% of the total population. That’s a decrease in the proportion of Jews, which fell from 74.5% in 2018.

Israel’s Arab population, by contrast, remained stable at 20.9% of the total population, with 1.890 million Arabs in Israel.

The number of residents and citizens in the Other category – people who are neither Jewish nor categorized as Arabs, such as non-Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union – rose from 404,000 in 2018 to 434,000 in 2019, making up 4.8% of the population, compared to 4.5% last y year.

In addition, there are currently 166,000 foreign nationals residing in Israel who were not included in the total population figure.

Israel’s population has grown more than eleven-fold since the country was established in 1948, from 806,000 total to 9.021 million. It is expected to reach 15.2 million by the year 2048 – the one-hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the state.

That population growth was fueled in large part by the 3.2 million immigrants who moved to Israel since 1948. Forty-three percent of those immigrants came after 1990. Most (75%) of Israel’s Jews today, however, are native-born (Sabras).

Approximately 45% of the total world Jewish population now lives in the State of Israel.

