Macron: The cycle of violence must stop

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned the Hamas terrorist organization for firing rockets at Israel.

"I strongly condemn the rocket fire from Gaza and express solidarity with the population that was harmed by it. The cycle of violence must stop and all civilians must be protected," tweeted Macron.

Earlier on Sunday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, condemned the rocket attacks by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups.

"Indiscriminate rocket attacks from Palestinian militants in Gaza must stop immediately: the European Union reiterates its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel," Mogherini said. "We express our condolences to the family of all the victims and to the Israeli people, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

"These attacks provoke unspeakable suffering to the Israelis and serve only the cause of endless violence and of an endless conflict," Mogherini added.

The Gaza terrorist groups have fired over 600 rockets fired into Israel since the escalation began on Saturday.

One person was killed on Sunday evening after nearly three dozen rockets were fired at southern Israel from Hamas-ruled Gaza.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Ashkelon resident Moshe Agadi was killed when a rocket landed in a residential area.

On Sunday, two people were killed when a rocket struck a factory in Ashkelon. A man in his early 60s was killed later on Sunday after a Kornet anti-tank missile was fired from the Gaza Strip at his car in southern Israel.