Rocket death toll rises to four, Ashkelon victim identified

Israeli driver critically injured after his car was hit by Russian-made anti-tank missile dies, bringing total Israeli death toll to 4.

The death toll in Israel rose to four Sunday afternoon, after terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip fired more than 600 rockets and missiles at Israel.

An Israeli man roughly 60 years of age succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon after his car was hit by a missile fired from the Strip, bringing the total number of dead in Israel to four.

The man was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon Sunday after his car was directly hit by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip. After his arrival, however, the man was declared dead.

IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis confirmed that the projectile which hit the car in the western Negev was a ‘Kornet’ type Russian-made anti-tank missile.

“There was a direct hit on the vehicle in the Erez area by a Kornet anti-tank missile,” said Manelis.

Earlier on Sunday, two men were killed when a rocket struck a factory in the coastal city of Ashkelon. The men, 50 and 22 years old, were evacuated to Barzilai hospital, where they were declared dead. The 50-year-old victim has been identified as Ziad Alhamada, a resident of a Bedouin town in southern Israel.

On Saturday night, 58-year-old Moshe Agadi was killed by a rocket attack on Ashkelon.

A total of 13 Gazans, including several known Hamas officials, have been killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli cabinet instructed the IDF Sunday to intensify its attacks on terrorist targets in the Strip, and to hit Hamas leaders in targeted killings.

One of the 13 Gazans killed as been identified as 34-year-old Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudari, a Hamas official who had smuggled large amounts of Iranian cash into the Gaza Strip for Hamas and Islamic Jihad.