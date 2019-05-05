IDF attacks office of Hamas 'interior minister'

IDF fighter jets on Sunday evening targeted the office of Tawfiq Abu Naim, Minister of the Interior and Head of the Palestinian Preventive Security in Hamas' Political Bureau in Nuseirat.

Abu Naim had been incarcerated in Israel since 1991 and was released as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

Following his release, Abu Naim joined the Hamas leadership. He oversees security measures in the Gaza Strip – including ongoing security, as well as Hamas’ Police forces (forces deployed for terror purposes).

Earlier on Sunday, IDF fighter jets targeted a seven-story building disguising an underground offensive terror tunnel in the Al Farkan neighborhood in Gaza City.

As the building was being built in 2010, Hamas took control over it. The terror organization took advantage of the building being built in order to dig a significant, multi-branch tunnel network beneath it. The building is located adjacent to a school in the heart of a civilian neighborhood.

Hamas uses this building for various operational activities, including the protection and concealment of terror infrastructure while completely disregarding its location in the heart of a residential neighborhood.

IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis said on Sunday evening that IDF fighter planes had completed an assault on about 40 terror targets of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations throughout Gaza.

The targets included underground infrastructures, weapons warehouses, military compounds, rocket-launching positions, observation posts, and more. Since Saturday, some 320 terrorist targets have been attacked and IDF attacks continue according to plan.