Watch: IDF bombs Hamas offices in Gaza City

Israeli fighter jets bomb Hamas terror group's Interior Security headquarters in Gaza City.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Hamas interior security office in Gaza's Rimal neighborhood
IDF spokesperson

The Israeli Air Force bombed a compound the Hamas terrorist organization’s Interior Security offices in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip Sunday, as part of a series of retaliatory strikes following a massive wave of rocket and missile attacks from Gaza into Israel.

The target hit Sunday is Hamas’ largest security compound in Gaza City, and is located within a civilian neighborhood, Rimal. The facilities were used to coordinate Hamas’ terrorist activity, an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

“Hamas uses this building for various operational activities, including the protection and concealment of terror infrastructure while abusing its location in the heart of a residential neighborhood,” the statement read in part.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched over 600 rockets and missiles at Israel since Saturday, killing five Israelis and leaving dozens injured.

Israel has responded with a series of targeted strikes, killing 13 Gazans, including six identified as members of the Hamas or Islamic Jihad terror groups.

