Rabbi Peretz: Bring back targeted killings

United Right chairman visits southern Israel, says he will demand that action be taken against Hamas.

United Right chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Saturday night visited the Eshkol Regional Council in the wake of the rocket fire on southern Israel.

"When our children do not sleep at night, the heads of Hamas need to know that they will not be able to sleep peacefully. As a member of the cabinet, I will demand that Hamas leaders be hit hard and that the targeted killings resume," said Rabbi Peretz.

Earlier on Saturday night, MK Motti Yogev (United Right), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, called for the resumption of targeted killings of terrorist leaders.

"Our hearts are with the residents of the south, and we wish the injured a complete recovery," said Yogev, adding, "The massive firing by Hamas and Islamic Jihad obliges the State of Israel to defend its citizens, while harming the heads of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and all terrorist infrastructures known to Israel. Only by hitting the heads of the terror organizations will deterrence and quiet be achieved for a longer term.”