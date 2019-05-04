'Targeted killings and occupation of Gaza'

MK Motti Yogev (United Right), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded to the escalation in the south on Saturday night and called for renewed targeted killings.

"Our hearts are with the residents of the south and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," Yogev said. "The massive firing of rockets by Hamas and Islamic Jihad obliges the state of Israel to defend its citizens while harming the leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and all the terror infrastructures known to Israel. The only way to achieve deterrence and quiet for a longer term is by hitting the leaders of the terror organizations."

"Those who continue to put their trust in the Palestinian Authority, which educates their children to destroy Israel, or encourage further withdrawals, continue the irresponsible and irrelevant path of the bloody Oslo Accords."

"The long-term strategic-political solution involves repairing the error of the disengagement, conquering the Gaza Strip and even re-settling it. The is the only to achieve security and normalcy for the residents of the Gaza Strip and increase the sense of security for the residents of the Gaza vicinity."