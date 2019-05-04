Fire breaks out in Be'er Sheva high school hit by rocket

A Color Red air raid siren sounded Saturday night in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

According to reports, the Iron Dome successfully intercepted some of the rockets. However, at least two rockets fell in the city itself.

One of the rockets landed in a high school, igniting a fire. The other hit a family home. No injuries were reported.

In addition, two people were injured Saturday night by a rocket which landed in the southern Bedouin town of Laqiya.

Six people have been transferred to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center, some suffering shock and others who were injured while running for shelter.

Over 300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Saturday morning. Rockets have fallen in Hof Ashkelon, Ofakim, Kiryat Gat, and Sderot.

Dozens of rockets have been intercepted so far.

In addition to the sirens in Be'er Sheva and Gaza-area communities, sirens also sounded in Beit Shemesh, the central Mazkeret Batya and Bilu Junction.

Be'er Sheva, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Kiryat Malachi, and Yavne have ordered public bomb shelters to be opened, and the Home Front Command has ordered Gaza-area communities, as well as some in central Israel, to cancel school on Sunday.

In addition, the IDF has closed off areas near the Gaza-Israel border, and Ashkelon's beaches have been closed to bathers. The Home Front Command has banned all gatherings in Gaza-area communities and ordered that workplaces near Gaza which do not have proper bomb shelters remain closed on Sunday.