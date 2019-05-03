An alarm for Jews to return home to Israel?

How is it that Jew-hating violence, murders, and massacres occurred most recently on the last day of Pesach? How can this be a coincidence?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the increase and rampant rise in Jew-hating violence this past week, at the end of the Pesach (Passover) holiday, and how it is a shofar wake-up blast to call the Jews home to Israel.

Perhaps The New York Times, in a strange ironic way, is doing Jews a favor by ‘encouraging’ them to leave, as demonstrated in their Nazi-inspired cartoons. Dr. Minskoff discusses the dynamics of this phenomenon.