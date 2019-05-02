Iran: US supports 'terrorist' Israel

Iran says US in no position to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization when it supports Israel.

Iran on Wednesday criticized a US plan to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

“The US is not in position to (..) start naming others as terror organizations and we reject by any attempt by the US in this regard,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on a sideline of a conference in Doha, Qatar, according to Reuters.

“The US is supporting the biggest terrorist in the region, that is Israel,” charged Zarif.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that the Trump administration is planning to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

The move would impose "wide-ranging economic and travel sanctions" on entities that do business with the group.

The Muslim Brotherhood was outlawed and designated a terrorist organization in Egypt in December 2013, several months after the army, led by Sisi, ousted Islamist president and senior Muslim Brotherhood member Mohammed Morsi.

The organization has also been named a terrorist group by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The move to blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood comes after Trump officially designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

The decision effectively means that anyone who deals with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could face prison in the United States.

Shortly after the US announced its move, Iran countered by declaring the United States a "state sponsor of terrorism" and US forces in the region "terrorist groups".