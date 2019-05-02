Greenblatt: We must continue to stamp out anti-Semitism

US envoy visits Chabad of Poway following shooting attack, calls for anti-Semitism to be confronted.

Ben Ariel,

Chabad of Poway
Chabad of Poway
Reuters

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, on Wednesday visited the Chabad of Poway near San Diego, where a gunman killed a woman and wounded three others last Shabbat.

In a post on Twitter, Greenblatt wrote that the Poway attack is “a somber reminder that we must continue to stamp out anti-Semitism & all other forms of hate. As @POTUS said last Oct., anti-Semitism ‘is an assault on humanity. It must be confronted and condemned everywhere it rears its ugly head.’"

In a second tweet, Greenblatt wrote about Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the 60-year-old woman who was murdered in the attack.

“Attack in Poway robbed a family, community & country of Lori Gilbert Kaye a generous, caring woman. Her husband & sister described to me what an amazing person Lori was. They’ll continue Lori’s great work. The peace pole is from her beautiful garden. May her memory be a blessing,” he wrote.

Of Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein, the synagogue’s rabbi who was among those wounded in the shooting, Greenblatt said, “Rabbi Goldstein is a pillar of strength for his community/our nation. A very moving visit. He & others acted heroically. I shared the Administration's heartfelt sorrow for Poway's loss & thanked him for his message to turn a hateful act into a lesson on tolerance.”

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old John Earnest, was formally charged on Monday with murder and attempted murder. Authorities have also charged him with arson in connection to a fire last month at an Escondido mosque.

On Tuesday, Earnest appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prior to the attack Earnest had published an anti-Semitic screed online in which he claimed responsibility for an arson attack against a mosque in the area weeks earlier.

Police investigating the shooting attack say Earnest acted alone and was not part of any organized group.

Tags:jason greenblatt, Poway Attack



top