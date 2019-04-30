Netanyahu: 'We are in the midst of forming a government'

PM Netanyahu says he may need to ask for an extension, promises to speak personally with each minister and MK.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the start of a Likud meeting about the difficulties in forming a government.

"We are in the midst of forming a government," he began. "This is not a simple task, it has different aspects, both regarding the division of jobs and with regards to controlling the budget, and there are many other challenges."

"I hope we will finish negotiations prior to the deadline but I cannot promise it. Usually, we finish around the deadline. It's possible we may need an extension.

"We are also beginning to do the required tasks in the Knesset. I intend to personally speak with all the ministers and MKs and I will try to do so in the coming days. We are working hard on the Draft Law, but there will also be many bills and a lot of work in the Knesset."

Netanyahu also proposed Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) continue in his role, and said "Yuli, I wish you a successful vote."